Dr. Andrew Wright, MD

Urology
4.5 (65)
Map Pin Small Independence, MO
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Wright, MD

Dr. Andrew Wright, MD is an Urology Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center and Lee's Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Wright works at KCUC Urology & Oncology in Independence, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wright's Office Locations

  1. 1
    KCUC Urology & Oncology
    17525 Medical Center Pkwy, Independence, MO 64057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 339-9501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Belton Regional Medical Center
  • Lee's Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Infection
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Infection
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 04, 2023
    Dr Wright has provided caring, attentive and accurate care for me. I would not hesitate to recommend him.
    Douglas G. — Feb 04, 2023
    About Dr. Andrew Wright, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346260361
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola University Medical School
    Residency
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
• Urology
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wright works at KCUC Urology & Oncology in Independence, MO. View the full address on Dr. Wright’s profile.

    Dr. Wright has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

