Dr. Andrew Wright, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (7)
Map Pin Small Seattle, WA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Wright, MD

Dr. Andrew Wright, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their fellowship with University Wa Ctr Videoendoscop Surg

Dr. Wright works at Neurology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wright's Office Locations

    Gme Office University of Washington
    1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 598-4477
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Northwest Hospital
    1550 N 115th St, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 368-3077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 06, 2017
    I have a complicated medical history. I contacted Dr. Wright's office to fix a failed hiatal hernia from another doctor. They were easy to communicate with online, and were able to schedule a one trip surgery since we were going to have to drive 5 hours to get there. He was very relaxed, talked with us as people, and described everything in very understandable terms. One of the better doctors I have ever worked with, and there have been a lot.
    Michael in Coeur d'Alene, ID — May 06, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Wright, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Wright, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568547396
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Wa Ctr Videoendoscop Surg
    Internship
    • University WI
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wright works at Neurology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Wright’s profile.

    Dr. Wright has seen patients for Incisional Hernia and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

