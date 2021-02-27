Dr. Wu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Wu, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Wu, MD
Dr. Andrew Wu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu's Office Locations
Surgical Care Group87 McGregor St Ste 3100, Manchester, NH 03102 Directions (603) 627-1887
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wu is the absolute best! He is not only a phenomenal surgeon, but an incredibly down to Earth, great guy. He did my third abdominal surgery today and I am always so impressed by Dr. Wu. I would highly recommend him to everybody! He is both kind and compassionate. I am very grateful to have Dr. Wu on my medical team. Such a fantastic surgeon!! Thanks again Dr. Wu!
About Dr. Andrew Wu, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1689998049
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center / Medical School
- General Surgery
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.