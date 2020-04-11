Overview of Dr. Andrew Yampolsky, MD

Dr. Andrew Yampolsky, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Yampolsky works at Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.