Dr. Andrew Yampolsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yampolsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Yampolsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Yampolsky, MD
Dr. Andrew Yampolsky, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Yampolsky works at
Dr. Yampolsky's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates909 Walnut St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates10800 Knights Rd Ste 125, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yampolsky?
I know Dr. Yampolsky for a number of years. He is a smart, dedicated professional and a phenomenal surgeon. I highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Andrew Yampolsky, MD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, Russian
- Male
- 1053620815
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- Rutgers University
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yampolsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yampolsky accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yampolsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yampolsky works at
Dr. Yampolsky speaks Russian.
222 patients have reviewed Dr. Yampolsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yampolsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yampolsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yampolsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.