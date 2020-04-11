See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Andrew Yampolsky, MD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.6 (222)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Andrew Yampolsky, MD

Dr. Andrew Yampolsky, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Yampolsky works at Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yampolsky's Office Locations

    Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates
    909 Walnut St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates
    10800 Knights Rd Ste 125, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alveolar Bone Loss
Bisphosphonate-Induced Osteonecrosis
Bone Grafting
Alveolar Bone Loss
Bisphosphonate-Induced Osteonecrosis
Bone Grafting

Alveolar Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Bisphosphonate-Induced Osteonecrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Cancer of Floor of Mouth Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Infections Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor of the Head and-or Neck Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Trauma in Children Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Lichenoid Lesions Chevron Icon
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Oral Submucous Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Palate Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumors of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 222 ratings
    Patient Ratings (222)
    5 Star
    (178)
    4 Star
    (23)
    3 Star
    (11)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 11, 2020
    I know Dr. Yampolsky for a number of years. He is a smart, dedicated professional and a phenomenal surgeon. I highly recommend him to anyone.
    — Apr 11, 2020
    About Dr. Andrew Yampolsky, MD

    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    • 10 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • Male
    • 1053620815
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
    • Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
    • Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
    • Rutgers University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Yampolsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yampolsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yampolsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yampolsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yampolsky works at Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Yampolsky’s profile.

    222 patients have reviewed Dr. Yampolsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yampolsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yampolsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yampolsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

