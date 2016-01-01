Overview of Dr. Andrew Yeh, DO

Dr. Andrew Yeh, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Yeh works at Andrew Yeh DO Inc. in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Hacienda Heights, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Uterine Fibroids and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.