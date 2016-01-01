Dr. Andrew Yoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Yoon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Yoon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Yoon works at
Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group Long Beach (Douglas Park)3828 Schaufele Ave Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (877) 696-3622Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Yoon, MD
- Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoon works at
Dr. Yoon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.