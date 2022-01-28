Overview of Dr. Andrew Yu, MD

Dr. Andrew Yu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Wright State University Dayton Ohio and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Yu works at Barrington Anesthesia Associates in Barrington, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL and Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.