Dr. Andrew Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Yu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Yu, MD
Dr. Andrew Yu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Wright State University Dayton Ohio and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu's Office Locations
-
1
Barrington Anesthesia Associates450 W Il Route 22, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 381-9600
-
2
Elgin431 Summit St, Elgin, IL 60120 Directions (847) 289-8822Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
-
3
Elite Pain Medical Group720 Brom Ct Ste 201, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (331) 814-2010
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yu?
Dr Yu is very competent, efficient, and very compassionate. He listens well & suggests different options available for my care & treatment. He discusses everything fully & makes sure I understand my treatment choices. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Andrew Yu, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1689889354
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- University Of North Carolina Hospital At Chapel Hill
- University Of California
- Wright State University Dayton Ohio
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Addiction Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.