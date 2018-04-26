Dr. Zaager has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Zaager, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Zaager, MD
Dr. Andrew Zaager, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaager's Office Locations
- 1 600 California St Ste 1019, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (800) 997-6196
-
2
Doctor On Demand Management, Inc.3033 Campus Dr Ste W225, Minneapolis, MN 55441 Directions (415) 429-6977
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zaager?
Dr Zaager is absolutely hands down the most amazing physician . He spends as much time as needed with you. he is extremely knowledgeable. 16 doctors could not figure out what was wrong with me. Dr Zaager knew what it was in the first ten minutes of speaking with him
About Dr. Andrew Zaager, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1770519977
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaager speaks Italian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaager. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.