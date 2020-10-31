See All Cardiologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Andrew Zadeh, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Andrew Zadeh, MD

Cardiology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Zadeh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Zadeh works at LA Cardiology Associates in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in San Bernardino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Arjun Deb, MD
Dr. Arjun Deb, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Jonathan Tobis, MD
Dr. Jonathan Tobis, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. David German, MD
Dr. David German, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Los Angeles Ear Nose & Throat Associates
    1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 703, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 977-0419
  2. 2
    San Bernardino
    399 E Highland Ave Ste 424, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 883-5315

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Keck Hospital of USC
  • PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Disease
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Sinus Bradycardia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Complete Heart Block Chevron Icon
Conduction Disorder of the Heart Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zadeh?

    Oct 31, 2020
    I met Dr. Zadeh via an ER visit due to chest pain. He was very knowledgeable and explained in detail what I needed to feel better. He performed the surgery that I needed and am doing great. I would recommend him highly to any person that needs a cardiologist. He definitely saved my life!! He is AWESOME ??????????
    Kimberly A Evans — Oct 31, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Zadeh, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Zadeh, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zadeh to family and friends

    Dr. Zadeh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zadeh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Zadeh, MD.

    About Dr. Andrew Zadeh, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033305305
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harbor-Ucla/Good Samaritan Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Louisville
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Zadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zadeh has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zadeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrew Zadeh, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.