Overview

Dr. Andrew Zadeh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Zadeh works at LA Cardiology Associates in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in San Bernardino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.