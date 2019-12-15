See All Neurosurgeons in Westchester, IL
Dr. Andrew Zelby, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Andrew Zelby, MD

Neurosurgery
3.1 (79)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Zelby, MD

Dr. Andrew Zelby, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Westchester, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Zelby works at Neurological Surgery & Spine Surgery, S.C. in Westchester, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Varun Kshettry, MD
Dr. Varun Kshettry, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Pablo Recinos, MD
Dr. Pablo Recinos, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Sean Nagel, MD
Dr. Sean Nagel, MD
4.3 (7)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Zelby's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurological Surgery and Spine Surgery S C.
    1 Westbrook Corporate Ctr Ste 800, Westchester, IL 60154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 343-3566
  2. 2
    Elmhurst Memorial Medical Group
    1200 S York St Ste 4140, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-5708
  3. 3
    Neurological Surgery Spine Surgery
    133 E Brush Hill Rd Ste 205, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 343-3566

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nerve Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Surgery Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Decompression Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • National Elevator
    • Pipefitters
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (36)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zelby?

    Dec 15, 2019
    Dr. Zelby did fusion surgery. Before the procedure I couldn't stand or walk. I am six months out from my surgery and I went to the zoo, the state fair and shopping. My feet and toes were in pain but not my back. Dr. Zelby is professional and compassionate. I would highly recommend his to anybody.
    KATHLEEN DUNN — Dec 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Zelby, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Zelby, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zelby to family and friends

    Dr. Zelby's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zelby

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Zelby, MD.

    About Dr. Andrew Zelby, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053378364
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Loyola University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Oklahoma Tchg Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Zelby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zelby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zelby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zelby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zelby has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zelby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Zelby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zelby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zelby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zelby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrew Zelby, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.