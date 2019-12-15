Dr. Andrew Zelby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zelby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Zelby, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Zelby, MD
Dr. Andrew Zelby, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Westchester, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Zelby works at
Dr. Zelby's Office Locations
-
1
Neurological Surgery and Spine Surgery S C.1 Westbrook Corporate Ctr Ste 800, Westchester, IL 60154 Directions (708) 343-3566
-
2
Elmhurst Memorial Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 4140, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-5708
-
3
Neurological Surgery Spine Surgery133 E Brush Hill Rd Ste 205, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (708) 343-3566
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- Pipefitters
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zelby?
Dr. Zelby did fusion surgery. Before the procedure I couldn't stand or walk. I am six months out from my surgery and I went to the zoo, the state fair and shopping. My feet and toes were in pain but not my back. Dr. Zelby is professional and compassionate. I would highly recommend his to anybody.
About Dr. Andrew Zelby, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053378364
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center
- Loyola University Med Center
- Oklahoma Tchg Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zelby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zelby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zelby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zelby works at
Dr. Zelby has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zelby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zelby speaks Spanish.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Zelby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zelby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zelby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zelby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.