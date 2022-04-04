Dr. Andrew Zelenetz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zelenetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Zelenetz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center1275 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 639-2656
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
He’s the top lymphoma doctor in the entire world! The way to judge a doctor is not by how often he visits a hospitalized patient (which may be daily contrary to what some think) but experts' knowledge of how well he cures. If the world’s top cancer hospital makes a Harvard grad head of the whole lymphoma department, that tells you.
