Dr. Andrew Zeniou, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Zeniou, MD
Dr. Andrew Zeniou, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Zeniou works at
Dr. Zeniou's Office Locations
-
1
Cmc General Surgery PC226 N Belle Mead Ave Ste C, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 706-0018
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zeniou is the best surgeon I have ever been to, hands down. Brilliant & compassionate. He really cares about his patients. A true Blessing to all his patients.
About Dr. Andrew Zeniou, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1831149988
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeniou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeniou accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeniou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeniou has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeniou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeniou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeniou.
