Overview of Dr. Andrew Zeniou, MD

Dr. Andrew Zeniou, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Zeniou works at General Surgery Associates LLC in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.