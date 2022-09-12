Overview of Dr. Andrew Zhou, MD

Dr. Andrew Zhou, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Freedom, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Zhou works at Bay Eye Medical Group in Freedom, CA with other offices in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.