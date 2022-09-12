See All Ophthalmologists in Freedom, CA
Dr. Andrew Zhou, MD
Dr. Andrew Zhou, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Zhou, MD

Dr. Andrew Zhou, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Freedom, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.

Dr. Zhou works at Bay Eye Medical Group in Freedom, CA with other offices in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zhou's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bay Eye Medical Group
    150 Carnation Dr Ste 1-2, Freedom, CA 95019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 761-5488
  2. 2
    Bay Eye Medical Group
    1665 Dominican Way Ste 130, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 475-7012

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dominican Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening

B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sutureless Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 12, 2022
    I am a 70-year-old man diagnosed by another office as having a cataract. That doctor would not answer many of my questions unless I scheduled surgery with him. I realized that if he would not take time to discuss things in a consultation he would likely not find time to address post-op problems, either, so I found Bay Eye Medical Group online and am glad I did. After a thorough exam by a positive and efficient technician named Sandra, Dr. Zhou read a history of my vision which I had written. He then discussed it and my options. He suggested I might be best served by a "Light Adjustable Lens", which I had never heard of and which did sound ideal. Since his office was not equipped to perform this surgery, he provided the name of another doctor in the area that does. I really appreciated the time Dr. Zhou spent with me, and his honest evaluation of my situation. I hope his office will consider investing in the necessary equipment and training to do these surgeries in the future.
    woicle — Sep 12, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Zhou, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Zhou, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245694959
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Arizona Department Of Ophthalmology
    • University of Arizona Department of Internal Medicine
    • SUNY Upstate Medical University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Zhou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zhou has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zhou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhou. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

