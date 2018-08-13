Overview of Dr. Andrew Zinn, MD

Dr. Andrew Zinn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Haddon Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Beth Israel Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Zinn works at The Heart House in Haddon Heights, NJ with other offices in Marlton, NJ and Elmer, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.