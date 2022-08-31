Dr. Andrew Zohlman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zohlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Zohlman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Zohlman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center and University Of Maryland Medical Center.
Dr. Zohlman works at
Locations
The Heart Center of Northern Anne Arundel County1417 Madison Park Dr, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 768-6600
University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-8040Monday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr Zohlman for a couple of years now and have always found him to be professional, friendly and thorough. I had a severe case of A-fib and with his diagnosis and intervention (two cadioversions) and his well-considered medicinal plan my A-Fib has gone away and has not returned in 3 years.
About Dr. Andrew Zohlman, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1952565111
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
