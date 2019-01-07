Dr. Andrew Zuckerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuckerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Zuckerman, MD
Dr. Andrew Zuckerman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Mercy Virtual15740 South Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (636) 237-4335
Mercy JFK Clinic615 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-6382
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
We have been going to Dr. Zuckerman for 10 years. I have a girl and a boy. Our family has been blessed by this staff. They are excellent in the area of knowledge and care. Yes you may wait a bit, but that is our current state of medical care in this country. Our son was diagnosed with a cronic illness and they have gone above and beyond in his continued care.
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1366403644
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Pediatrics
Dr. Zuckerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zuckerman accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuckerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuckerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuckerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuckerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuckerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.