Dr. Andrew Zwick, MD
Dr. Andrew Zwick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
Gastro Health - Boca Raton9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 101, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 488-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
Dr Zwick was a life saver for my 20 year old son who needed emergency attention. He was experienced and communicated with me . I highly recommend him as a professional and caretaker!
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Dutch
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial/University Of Rochester, Ny
- V.A. University Of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD
- U Maryland Hosp|University Maryland Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Zwick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zwick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zwick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zwick has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diarrhea and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zwick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zwick speaks Dutch.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Zwick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zwick.
