Dr. Andrew Zwyghuizen, MD
Dr. Andrew Zwyghuizen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.
MSU Health Care Surgery4660 S Hagadorn Rd Ste 600, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 267-2460
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful surgeon and office. His staff and himself spent lots of time explaining things last month. I feel very comfortable with him doing my surgery.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1861514002
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Zwyghuizen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zwyghuizen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zwyghuizen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zwyghuizen has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zwyghuizen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zwyghuizen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zwyghuizen.
