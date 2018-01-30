See All Plastic Surgeons in East Lansing, MI
Dr. Andrew Zwyghuizen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (12)
Map Pin Small East Lansing, MI
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Zwyghuizen, MD

Dr. Andrew Zwyghuizen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Zwyghuizen works at MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zwyghuizen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MSU Health Care Surgery
    4660 S Hagadorn Rd Ste 600, East Lansing, MI 48823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 267-2460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reconstruction
Localized Fat Deposits
Breast Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Localized Fat Deposits
Breast Reduction

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 30, 2018
    Wonderful surgeon and office. His staff and himself spent lots of time explaining things last month. I feel very comfortable with him doing my surgery.
    — Jan 30, 2018
    About Dr. Andrew Zwyghuizen, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861514002
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Zwyghuizen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zwyghuizen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zwyghuizen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zwyghuizen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zwyghuizen works at MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY in East Lansing, MI. View the full address on Dr. Zwyghuizen’s profile.

    Dr. Zwyghuizen has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zwyghuizen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zwyghuizen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zwyghuizen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zwyghuizen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zwyghuizen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

