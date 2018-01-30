Overview of Dr. Andrew Zwyghuizen, MD

Dr. Andrew Zwyghuizen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Zwyghuizen works at MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.