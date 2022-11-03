Dr. Andrey Espinoza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espinoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrey Espinoza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrey Espinoza, MD
Dr. Andrey Espinoza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Saba University School Of Med and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Hunterdon Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Espinoza works at
Dr. Espinoza's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Heart & Vascular Institute of Hunterdon200 State Route 31, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 498-6422
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Espinoza?
He did a great job for me with stents. Back to normal. Explains everything to me . I was able to work in the yard a few days later with no problem
About Dr. Andrey Espinoza, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1255384897
Education & Certifications
- Med College Philadelphia Hahnemann University
- Saba University School Of Med
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espinoza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espinoza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Espinoza using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Espinoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espinoza works at
Dr. Espinoza has seen patients for Heart Disease and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Espinoza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Espinoza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espinoza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espinoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espinoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.