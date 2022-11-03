Overview of Dr. Andrey Espinoza, MD

Dr. Andrey Espinoza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Saba University School Of Med and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Hunterdon Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Espinoza works at Advanced Heart & Vascular Institute of Hunterdon in Flemington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.