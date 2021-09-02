Dr. Andrey Gagarin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gagarin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrey Gagarin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrey Gagarin, MD
Dr. Andrey Gagarin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Gagarin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gagarin's Office Locations
-
1
Nova Psychiatric Services1261 Furnace Brook Pkwy Ste 31, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 479-4545
-
2
Brightstar Care1600 Providence Hwy, Walpole, MA 02081 Directions (508) 660-7949
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gagarin?
Dr G is literally one of the best doctors I’ve ever had. He is very knowledgeable in everything not just psychiatry and I frequently go to him for a lot of things and trust his advice he’s always right. I’ve been seeing him now for13 years and I rue the day that he retires.
About Dr. Andrey Gagarin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1225074123
Education & Certifications
- FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gagarin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gagarin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gagarin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gagarin works at
Dr. Gagarin has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gagarin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gagarin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gagarin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gagarin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gagarin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.