Overview of Dr. Andrey Gagarin, MD

Dr. Andrey Gagarin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE.



Dr. Gagarin works at Nova Psychiatric Services in Quincy, MA with other offices in Walpole, MA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.