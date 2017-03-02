Dr. Andrey Lutskovsky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lutskovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrey Lutskovsky, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- Total Health Care, USA
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I spent many months looking for a Doc like this, one who listened and paid attention to all the details. He looks at the whole body and really cares. My pain had been greatly reduced after PRP and multiple Peri Neural Prolotherapy sessions. I was written off as a chronic pain patient but with Lutskovsky I am feeling better! His office is very comfortable and clean. His staff also speak with an accent, and are helpful and kind. I would recommend him for anyone with pain or chronic issues.
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1932390317
- Huron Valley
- Des Peres Hospital
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Kharkiv National Medical University
