Dr. Andre Manov, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Overview

Dr. Andre Manov, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Medical University - Sofia|Medical University, Sofia, Bulgaria, 1984 and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center and MountainView Hospital.

Dr. Manov works at MountainView Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    MountainView Medical Associates
    2880 N Tenaya Way Ste 400, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 962-9550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • JPS Family Health Center
  • MountainView Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Andre Manov, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1801829676
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical University, Sofia, Bulgaria-Endocrinology, 1990|Royal London Hospital Medical College, Research Fellowship- Endocrinology, 1992
    Residency
    • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center, 1996
    Internship
    • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center, 1995
    Medical Education
    • Medical University - Sofia|Medical University, Sofia, Bulgaria, 1984
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andre Manov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manov works at MountainView Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Manov’s profile.

    Dr. Manov has seen patients for Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Manov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

