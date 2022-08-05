Overview of Dr. Andrey Popykin, MD

Dr. Andrey Popykin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Kazak State Med U and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital, Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Popykin works at Piedmont Physicians of Marietta in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.