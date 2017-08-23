Overview of Dr. Andrey Stojic, MD

Dr. Andrey Stojic, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Stojic works at Fairview Hospital in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Avon, OH and Lakewood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.