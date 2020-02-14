Overview of Dr. Andria Barr, DO

Dr. Andria Barr, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bettendorf, IA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Trinity Rock Island and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf.



Dr. Barr works at UnityPoint Clinic - OB/GYN in Bettendorf, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.