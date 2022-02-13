Overview

Dr. Andria Jones, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Jones works at Jefferson Heart Institute in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.