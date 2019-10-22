Dr. Andria Mushahwar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mushahwar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andria Mushahwar, MD
Overview
Dr. Andria Mushahwar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mushahwar works at
Locations
1
Center for Advanced Gastroenterology / Metro West6320 Old Winter Garden Rd, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 644-4014Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Center for Advanced Gastroenterology / Semoran Location1287 N Semoran Blvd Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32807 Directions (407) 644-4014Wednesday8:00am - 10:30am
3
Center for Advanced Gastroenterology / Oviedo220 Alafaya Woods Blvd Ste 1000, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 644-4014Thursday1:00pm - 3:30pm
4
Center for Advanced Gastroenterology / Lake Mary4106 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 305, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 704-8537Thursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday1:00pm - 4:00pm
5
Center for Advanced Gastroenterology / Apopka200 N Park Ave Ste B, Apopka, FL 32703 Directions (407) 644-4014Tuesday8:00am - 10:30amWednesday1:00pm - 3:30pm
6
Center for Advanced Gastroenterology / Lake Nona12601 Narcoossee Rd Ste 209, Orlando, FL 32832 Directions (407) 644-4014Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
7
Center for Advanced Gastroenterology740 Concourse Pkwy S Ste 200, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 644-4014Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is very friendly. Has my health as a concern. I really felt comfortable on each visit.
About Dr. Andria Mushahwar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hebrew, Italian and Spanish
- 1023110814
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Med College School Of Med
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mushahwar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mushahwar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mushahwar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mushahwar has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mushahwar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mushahwar speaks Arabic, Hebrew, Italian and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mushahwar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mushahwar.
