Overview

Dr. Andria Mushahwar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mushahwar works at Center For Advanced Gastroenterology in Orlando, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL, Lake Mary, FL, Apopka, FL and Maitland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.