Overview of Dr. Andro Zangaladze, PHD

Dr. Andro Zangaladze, PHD is a Neurology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TBILISI STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Zangaladze works at Jefferson Health Marlton in Marlton, NJ with other offices in West Berlin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.