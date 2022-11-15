Dr. Andro Zangaladze, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zangaladze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andro Zangaladze, PHD
Overview of Dr. Andro Zangaladze, PHD
Dr. Andro Zangaladze, PHD is a Neurology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TBILISI STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Zangaladze works at
Dr. Zangaladze's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Health Marlton73 N Maple Ave Ste B, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Health West Berlin Primary & Specialty Care - Neurology301 N Route 73, West Berlin, NJ 08091 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zangaladze?
Dr. Zangaladze was the only doctor whom diagnosed my grandmother with Limbic Encephalitis and prescribed IVIG treatment while she was in the hospital. She is getting discharged today and I already see improvement in her mental status from the initial treatment. I will follow up with Dr. Z to see about maintenance therapy for continual improvement.
About Dr. Andro Zangaladze, PHD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1255358602
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Tbilisi State Medical University
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- TBILISI STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zangaladze has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zangaladze accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zangaladze using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zangaladze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zangaladze works at
Dr. Zangaladze has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zangaladze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
141 patients have reviewed Dr. Zangaladze. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zangaladze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zangaladze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zangaladze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.