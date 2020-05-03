See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Andrzej Gacek, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrzej Gacek, MD

Dr. Andrzej Gacek, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from JAGIELLONSKI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.

Dr. Gacek works at ANDRZEJ J GACEK MD in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Gacek's Office Locations

    Andrzej Gacek Medical LLC
    5901 N Milwaukee Ave Ste D, Chicago, IL 60646

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Fibromyalgia
Dizziness
Malaise and Fatigue
Fibromyalgia
Dizziness

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 03, 2020
    Dr. Gacek is the best doctor ever.
    Dusan — May 03, 2020
    About Dr. Andrzej Gacek, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1871543694
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JAGIELLONSKI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrzej Gacek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gacek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gacek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gacek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gacek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gacek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gacek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gacek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

