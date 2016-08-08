Dr. Andrzej Janecki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janecki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrzej Janecki, MD
Dr. Andrzej Janecki, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Katy Pediatric Medicine23920 Katy Fwy Ste 560, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 394-0266
Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Kingsland LLC21720 Kingsland Blvd Ste 101, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 492-1234
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He does not take the quick fix route, he actually takes the time to work through a process to make sure he is providing you with the correct and best treatment. Took him a long time to get my problem straighten out, but well worth it in the end. My previous doctors answer was straight to surgery which would not have corrected the problem. He's funny, and spend as much time needed to answer all your questions. Great caring staff.
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1871591263
- UNIVERSIDAD DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS
Dr. Janecki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janecki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janecki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janecki has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janecki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Janecki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janecki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janecki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janecki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.