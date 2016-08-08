Overview

Dr. Andrzej Janecki, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.



Dr. Janecki works at Gastroenterology Consultants of West Houston in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.