Overview of Dr. Andrzej Torbus, MD

Dr. Andrzej Torbus, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warren, NJ. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Torbus works at Warren Primary Care in Warren, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.