Dr. Andrzej Wojewoda, DPM
Overview of Dr. Andrzej Wojewoda, DPM
Dr. Andrzej Wojewoda, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Community First Medical Center, Macneal Hospital, Rush Oak Park Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center.
Dr. Wojewoda works at
Dr. Wojewoda's Office Locations
Six Corners Location4958 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60641 Directions (847) 609-1335
Northern Suburbs - Niles7507 N Milwaukee Ave, Niles, IL 60714 Directions (847) 609-1335
Hospital Affiliations
- Community First Medical Center
- Macneal Hospital
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- West Suburban Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgable and super nice. His treatments are very effective. He helped not only myself and my wife but also several friends of ours. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Andrzej Wojewoda, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Polish
- 1346276110
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wojewoda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wojewoda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wojewoda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wojewoda works at
Dr. Wojewoda speaks Polish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wojewoda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wojewoda.
