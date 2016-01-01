Dr. Andy Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andy Cheng, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andy Cheng, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Joseph1708 Yakima Ave Fl 2, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Francis34509 9th Ave S # 203A, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1851659221
- University Of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
- St. Joseph Medical Center
