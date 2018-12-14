Dr. Andy Chi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andy Chi, DPM
Overview of Dr. Andy Chi, DPM
Dr. Andy Chi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Chi's Office Locations
Riverview Foot & Ankle Specialist300 Riverside Dr E Ste 1500, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 741-3338
Manatee Memorial Hospital Clinical Laboratory206 2nd St E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 741-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
While sailing in Sarasota bay I stepped on the dessicated carcass of a horseshoe crab. I was left in immense pain in my foot and suspected I may have had a residual fragment from the tail left in my foot. I presented to Dr. Chi and was quickly seen, getting an xray and having the wound debrided. There was no retained foreign body and I was given antibiotics. An overall excellent experience.
About Dr. Andy Chi, DPM
- Podiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chi speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chi.
