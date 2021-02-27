Dr. Andy Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andy Cho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andy Cho, MD
Dr. Andy Cho, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Cho works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cho's Office Locations
-
1
Central Ohio Urology Group701 Tech Center Dr Ste 100, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (614) 396-2684
-
2
Pickerington1030 Refugee Rd Ste 299, Pickerington, OH 43147 Directions (614) 396-2684Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Central Ohio Urology Group350 W Wilson Bridge Rd Ste 320, Worthington, OH 43085 Directions (614) 396-2684
-
4
Central Ohio Urology Group400 Altair Pkwy Ste 3300, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 396-2684
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cho?
Went back in July for kidney pain, turned out to be a lot more than that. Dr.Cho was very professional and treated me kindly.
About Dr. Andy Cho, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1063451367
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Medical Center
- Ohio State University Hospital
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cho works at
Dr. Cho has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.