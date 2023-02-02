Dr. Andy Dang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andy Dang, MD
Overview of Dr. Andy Dang, MD
Dr. Andy Dang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Dang's Office Locations
Valencia Specialty & Women's Health Center23803 MCBEAN PKWY, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 481-2400
Facey Medical Group14445 Olive Vw Dr, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 481-2400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dang is a total professional with so much knowledge and information that he gladly shares in a friendly open manner. Very comfortable doctor-patient relationship. I trust him completely.
About Dr. Andy Dang, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1154335735
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Dang speaks Vietnamese.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Dang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dang.
