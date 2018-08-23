See All General Surgeons in Lakeway, TX
Dr. Andy Hawthorne, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (21)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andy Hawthorne, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lakeway, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.

Dr. Hawthorne works at Dr. Andy Hawthorne in Lakeway, TX with other offices in Georgetown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Andy Hawthorne
    200 Medical Pkwy Ste 360, Lakeway, TX 78738 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-4516
  2. 2
    Central Texas Surgical Associates
    1900 Scenic Dr Ste 2214, Georgetown, TX 78626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-4507
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones

Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Abdominal Tumor Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Acute Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Adjustable Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Amputation Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Colic Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowel Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Central Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endocrine Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Exploratory Surgery Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Foregut Surgery Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Sleeve Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Tube Insertion Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Surgery, Laproscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia and Hydrocele Repair Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Minimal Access Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Muscle Biopsy Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Single Incision Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Small Bowel Surgery Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Surgery Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Surgery, Trauma Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Temporal Artery Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tracheostomy Chevron Icon
Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 23, 2018
    I was in severe pain, went to the ER and he was available throughout the night tracking me. Luckily I was able to wait to schedule my surgery for a week later but still went to him due to his attention that night. I could tell he was very good at his job and felt instantly at ease after meeting him. His surgery went flawlessly, I am gallbladderless. I was very impressed with his skills and I work in the healthcare field. I would highly recommend him to anyone and would return if ever needed.
    Katelyn in Austin, TX — Aug 23, 2018
    About Dr. Andy Hawthorne, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1801919881
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical School|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston
