Dr. Andy Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andy Huang, MD
Overview of Dr. Andy Huang, MD
Dr. Andy Huang, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Medical College: Valhalla, Ny
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang's Office Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty769 54th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions
-
2
Center for Community Health at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital515 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
-
3
NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
Very good doctor, combines a professional but caring demeanor with thorough and up-to-date knowledge of his field. Responsive to questions and emergency situations. Has a polite and competent staff. Hospital staff saved me in a life-threatening situation.
About Dr. Andy Huang, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Mandarin
- 1134150915
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College: Valhalla, Ny
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang speaks Mandarin.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.