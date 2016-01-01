Dr. Andy Kiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andy Kiser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andy Kiser, MD
Dr. Andy Kiser, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.
Dr. Kiser works at
Dr. Kiser's Office Locations
Teredesai Mccann and Associates PC1050 Bower Hill Rd Ste 204, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (724) 375-4133Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andy Kiser, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396759460
Education & Certifications
- University Nc Hosps
- University Nc Hosps
- University Nc Hosps
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Kiser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiser works at
Dr. Kiser has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kiser speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiser.
