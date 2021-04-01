See All Urologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Andy Ostrowski, MD

Urology
5.0 (14)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Andy Ostrowski, MD

Dr. Andy Ostrowski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.

Dr. Ostrowski works at Advanced Urology in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Ostrowski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Urology
    1800 Peachtree St NW Ste 700, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 685-8057

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northside Hospital Cherokee

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Function Test
Bladder Function Test
Treatment frequency



Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • Triwest
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 01, 2021
    Dr. Ostrowski is an extremely competent compassionate clinician. His staff at the Canton office is friendly, helpful and caring, and I was treated with respect and courtesy by everyone there. This is how a Urologist's office should be in ever respect and I am impressed with the humanity of it!
    Bull Sullivan — Apr 01, 2021
    About Dr. Andy Ostrowski, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1831505361
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andy Ostrowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ostrowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ostrowski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ostrowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ostrowski works at Advanced Urology in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Ostrowski’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostrowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostrowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ostrowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ostrowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

