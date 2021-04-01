Dr. Andy Ostrowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ostrowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andy Ostrowski, MD
Overview of Dr. Andy Ostrowski, MD
Dr. Andy Ostrowski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Dr. Ostrowski's Office Locations
Advanced Urology1800 Peachtree St NW Ste 700, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (678) 685-8057
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicare
- Triwest
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ostrowski is an extremely competent compassionate clinician. His staff at the Canton office is friendly, helpful and caring, and I was treated with respect and courtesy by everyone there. This is how a Urologist's office should be in ever respect and I am impressed with the humanity of it!
About Dr. Andy Ostrowski, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1831505361
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ostrowski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ostrowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ostrowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostrowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostrowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ostrowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ostrowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.