Dr. Andy Yu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andy Yu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Yu works at
Locations
-
1
Andy S Yu MD Incorporated2101 Forest Ave Ste 106, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 286-3222
-
2
Silicon Valley Surgery Center14601 S Bascom Ave Ste 100, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 402-0663
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Knowledgeable and friendly. Took good care of my dad's colonoscopy and polyps removal well.
About Dr. Andy Yu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Hepatitis B - Immune Response, Heartburn and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yu speaks Cantonese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.