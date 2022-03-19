Dr. Tolat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aneesh Tolat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aneesh Tolat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Deaconess MC
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Jefferson St Ste 701, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-1506
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tolat is a very competent, knowledgeable and empathetic individual. He is patient and is also a a good lstener. Unhesitatingly recommend him.
About Dr. Aneesh Tolat, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Chinese and Gujarati
- 1053356519
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess MC
- Columbia Presbyn Mc/Presbyn Hospital|New York Presbyterian Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Medical Center
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tolat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tolat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tolat has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tolat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tolat speaks Chinese and Gujarati.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.