Dr. Aneet Toor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aneet Toor, MD
Dr. Aneet Toor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They completed their fellowship with Kerian Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic|Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic, Sports Medicine
Dr. Toor works at
Dr. Toor's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Orthopaedic Specialists18133 Ventura Blvd Ste 302, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 459-5683Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Center for Orthopaedic Specialists7301 Medical Center Dr Ste 400, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 459-5679Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Toor saved my life in April 2021. I had a very complicated fracture that required a full reverse shoulder replacement. The surgery took 7 hours. I am told that the range of motion and strength I have is phenomenal! He's a wonderful surgeon and person!!!
About Dr. Aneet Toor, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1902127384
Education & Certifications
- Kerian Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic|Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic, Sports Medicine
- University Of Chicago|University of Chicago Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Toor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Toor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Toor works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Toor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.