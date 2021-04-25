Dr. Aneeta Afzal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afzal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aneeta Afzal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aneeta Afzal, MD
Dr. Aneeta Afzal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with South Cameron Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Afzal's Office Locations
Psychiatric Center LLC324 W HALE ST, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 433-9177
- 2 5016 Parkway Calabasas Ste 215, Calabasas, CA 91302 Directions (818) 798-9336
Hospital Affiliations
- South Cameron Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Afzal. Not only does she have great bed-side manners but she truly cares about her patients.
About Dr. Aneeta Afzal, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1396727335
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Afzal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Afzal accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afzal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Afzal has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afzal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Afzal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afzal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afzal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afzal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.