See All Otolaryngologists in Merrillville, IN
Dr. Anekal Sreeram, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Anekal Sreeram, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
3.8 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anekal Sreeram, MD

Dr. Anekal Sreeram, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.

Dr. Sreeram works at Jones Ent. Inc. in Merrillville, IN with other offices in Gary, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Sreeram's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jones Ent. Inc.
    255 E 90th Dr, Merrillville, IN 46410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 795-1309
  2. 2
    Methodist Hospital Southlake
    8701 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 738-5596
  3. 3
    Methodist Hospitals - Southlake Campus
    2269 W 25th Ave, Gary, IN 46404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 795-1309

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nosebleed
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Chronic Sinusitis
Nosebleed
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Chronic Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sreeram?

    May 11, 2017
    My husband and I have been seeing Dr. Sreeram for several years now. We travel quite a distance to see him because he's not only always given us exemplary care, he does it with heart and humility. It seems he has carefully chosen staff members that truly care for their patients and go out of their way for them. We are both approaching our senior years and understand how rare of a find this is.
    The Brelands in Westville, IN — May 11, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anekal Sreeram, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anekal Sreeram, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sreeram to family and friends

    Dr. Sreeram's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sreeram

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anekal Sreeram, MD.

    About Dr. Anekal Sreeram, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659560100
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anekal Sreeram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sreeram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sreeram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sreeram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sreeram has seen patients for Nosebleed, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sreeram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sreeram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sreeram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sreeram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sreeram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anekal Sreeram, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.