Dr. Anekal Sreeram, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.



Dr. Sreeram works at Jones Ent. Inc. in Merrillville, IN with other offices in Gary, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.