Dr. Anekal Sreeram, MD
Overview of Dr. Anekal Sreeram, MD
Dr. Anekal Sreeram, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.
Dr. Sreeram works at
Dr. Sreeram's Office Locations
1
Jones Ent. Inc.255 E 90th Dr, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 795-1309
2
Methodist Hospital Southlake8701 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 738-5596
3
Methodist Hospitals - Southlake Campus2269 W 25th Ave, Gary, IN 46404 Directions (219) 795-1309
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have been seeing Dr. Sreeram for several years now. We travel quite a distance to see him because he's not only always given us exemplary care, he does it with heart and humility. It seems he has carefully chosen staff members that truly care for their patients and go out of their way for them. We are both approaching our senior years and understand how rare of a find this is.
About Dr. Anekal Sreeram, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English
- 1659560100
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sreeram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sreeram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sreeram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sreeram works at
Dr. Sreeram has seen patients for Nosebleed, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sreeram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sreeram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sreeram.
