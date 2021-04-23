See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Glendora, CA
Dr. Anela Puljic, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.3 (3)
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anela Puljic, MD

Dr. Anela Puljic, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Puljic works at Woodglen Medical Group in Glendora, CA with other offices in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Puljic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Woodglen Medical Group
    315 E Route 66 Ste 101, Glendora, CA 91740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 963-4124
  2. 2
    Stephanie Cropper MD Inc.
    250 W Bonita Ave Ste 100, Pomona, CA 91767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 392-2002

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Anela Puljic, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659688323
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Puljic has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Puljic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Puljic has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puljic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Puljic. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puljic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puljic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puljic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

