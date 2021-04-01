See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in New York, NY
Dr. Anelechi Anyanwu, MD

Cardiovascular Surgery
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Anelechi Anyanwu, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nigeria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Anyanwu works at Mount Sinai Hospital Cardiothoracic Surgery in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Guggenheim Pavilion
    1190 5th Ave # 1023, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Apr 01, 2021
    The best heart surgeon I know.
    Judith — Apr 01, 2021
    • Cardiovascular Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1205869765
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Hammersmith Hospital|Harefield Hospital
    • University Of Nigeria Teaching Hospital
    • University Of Nigeria, Faculty Of Medicine
    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Dr. Anelechi Anyanwu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anyanwu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anyanwu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anyanwu accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Anyanwu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anyanwu works at Mount Sinai Hospital Cardiothoracic Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Anyanwu’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Anyanwu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anyanwu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anyanwu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anyanwu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

