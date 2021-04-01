Overview

Dr. Anelechi Anyanwu, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nigeria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Anyanwu works at Mount Sinai Hospital Cardiothoracic Surgery in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.