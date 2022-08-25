Dr. Aneley Hundae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hundae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aneley Hundae, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aneley Hundae, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University Medical Center|Jackson Medical Center/Univ of Miami
Dr. Hundae works at
Port Charlotte Cardiology LLC3161 Harbor Blvd Ste A, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-6968Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
The experience went very well. He listened and was attentive.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1659551356
- Baylor University Medical Center|Jackson Medical Center/Univ of Miami
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Hundae has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hundae accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hundae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hundae has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hundae on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hundae. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hundae.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hundae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hundae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.