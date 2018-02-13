Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anessa Lewis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anessa Lewis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC.
Womens Wellness Center P.A.2950 Village Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 323-3301
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Dr. Lewis cares about her patients and is wise in her decisions. She is personal and knowledgeable. She delivered 3 of my children and I never had a bad moment.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1477556611
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.