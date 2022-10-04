Overview

Dr. Aneta Homer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Obesity Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Homer works at Triad Health Services in Youngstown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.